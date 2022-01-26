PIA and Air India to operate special flights between the two neighbouring countries.

First Time Tourist To Travel To India By Air in PIA Special Flight

Following the arrival of Indian tourists in Pakistan in early January, Pakistani tourists will also fly to India on January 29 for the first time in 75 years on a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). Earlier visitors used to travel to each other’s countries on foot or by Samjhauta Express.

According to Ramesh Kumar, Member National Assembly and Chairman Pakistan Hindu Council, an agreement was reached between PIA and Air India to promote religious tourism between the two neighboring countries. According to the agreement, both the airlines will

operate special flights in this regard. A group of Pakistani tourists will leave Lahore Airport on January 29 and return on February 1.

According to details, during the three-day visit, the group will visit the shrine of Sufi saint Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer Sharif, Jaipur, Agra, Mitra, Haridwar and the shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya in Delhi.

Dr Ramesh said the tour would cost $1,500 per pilgrim and an additional $200 would be charged if they wanted separate rooms during their stay in Agra and Delhi. According to an agreement reached between Pakistan and India in 1974, visitors can visit religious places of both the countries.

The Abandoned Waqf Property Board and the Ministry of Religious Affairs will arrange for the arrival and departure of pilgrims.