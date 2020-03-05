First Person in UK Dies after Contracting Coronavirus Virus at Royal Berkshire NHS

The first UK death related to the coronavirus has been confirmed in Reading. The patient, described as an elderly woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions, is understood to have tested positive for the virus last night at Royal Berkshire Hospital.

The government’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said they were suspected to have contracted the virus in the UK, with tracing efforts currently underway.

It comes as 115 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus in the UK in the latest government figures, an increase of 30 in the space of 24 hours.

In a statement Royal Berkshire NHS trust said: “Sadly, we can confirm that an older patient with underlying health conditions has died.

The person, who has not been named, had been admitted to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Wednesday night.

“The patient has previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons, but on this occasion was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus.

“The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

