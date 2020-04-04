First Patient of Azad Kashmir Liaqat Hussain Has Fully Recovered at Hospital in Mirpur

First patient in Azad Kashmir, 45 year-old Liaqat Hussain has fully recovered and is discharged after being Held at the New City Teaching hospital here on Saturday.

Commissioner Mirpur division Ch. Muhammad Raqeeb told that that Liaqat, resident of Palandri, the first suspect emerged in AJK, was tested on March 17 by the NIH Islamabad, after he had traveled from Iran via Tuftan (Balochistan).

Liaqat belongs to Sudhanoti (Palandri) district of Azad Jammu Kashmir, he along with other suspects were kept at the Hospital in New Mirpur city and the Divisional Headquarter Hospital Mirpur under close monitoring for 14 days under the stipulated Standard Operating Procedure of the hospitalization of such patients.

Liaqat was again tested twice of March 31 and April 2 and was diagnosed with no problem in both of the tests. All of the five persons were discharged from the New City Center and sent to their respective homes, the commissioner said. Four of those discharged after complete recovery included Nasir Iqbal, Shoaib ul Hassan, Munawar Hussain and Muhammad Waseem.

Liaqat Hussain thanked the AJK government especially the State Health Department for delivering excellent due Medicare at the center and in ward which led to their complete timely

recovery.

“The health authorities took extra-ordinary care of us during treatment by providing all possible facilities, he added.

Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Tahir Mumtaz said, while responding to a query said that adequate arrangements had been made on emergency grounds to make due checking of the people moving to and from this district at both the major entry and exit points of Mangla and Dadyal through the two 8-hour shifts of checking of the travelers for detecting the symptoms round-the-clock.

He said that quick response force had also been put on high alert to immediately deal with any eventuality if emerged.