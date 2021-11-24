Swyft Logistics’ recently became the first Pakistani company to introduce paid period leaves, calling them ‘Monthlies’- with the aim of creating “a happier, healthier, and more productive work environment for women.”

First Pakistani Tech Company to Introduce Paid Period Leaves

Promoting a culture of inclusivity and sensitivity, the company with a 30% female workforce has created a “period policy” to allow employees to rest their bodies during their periods without having to pretend they’re “sick” or face the stigma that lingers around menstruation.

The two-year-old logistics startup hosted a gathering to discuss the importance of supporting their female employees during their periods and overall careers. This Period Policy where women staff at Swyft can now avail up to 12 days of period leaves in a year, was also discussed.

Muhammad Uns, CEO of Swyft, said that the that the policy was specifically designed to combat that stigma: “I

have managed many female members of staff over the years and I have seen women at work who are bent over double because of the pain caused by their periods. Despite this, they feel they cannot go home because they do not class themselves as unwell.“And this is unfair. At Swyft Logistics we are very understanding. If someone is in pain – no matter what kind – they are encouraged to go home. But, for us, we wanted a policy in place which recognises and allows women to take time for their body’s natural cycle without putting this under the label of illness.”

The company shared on their social media handle “Speaking to our female employees has been insightful to us as they talk about the struggles they face during their periods and the Swyft management is thrilled to have taken a step towards women inclusivity to normalize the talk about period.”