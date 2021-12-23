First Pakistani-American appointed Deputy Inspector in NY Police Department

The New York Police Department (NYPD) appointed its first-ever Pakistani-American deputy inspector when Adeel Rana was elevated to the post from precinct commanding officer on Wednesday.

The New York Police Department from its official Twitter handle congratulated Adeel Rana over his promotion.

The Pakistan Embassy in the US tweeted about the development, congratulating Rana for the achievement.

Last year, Rana made history when he became the first Muslim American to be appointed as Commanding Officer of a precinct in the force’s history.

Expressing his excitement, Captain Rana had said he was feeling proud to be able to lead the best men and women of the great department.

“Together we can make a difference. It is a historical event and a great day for America!!!” he had said.

Earlier the US Senate has approved President Joe Biden’s nomination of Zahid Quraishi, a magistrate judge in New Jersey, to the federal bench, making him the first Muslim federal judge in US history.

The Democrat-controlled Senate voted 81-16 to confirm Quraishi, 46, who is the son of Pakistani immigrants and a former federal and military prosecutor.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York noted on the Senate floor that while Islam is the third-largest religion in the US, no Muslim has ever served on

the federal bench.

“We must expand not only demographic diversity but professional diversity, and I know that President Biden agrees with me on this and this will be something that I will set out to do,” Schumer said.

Before being appointed as a magistrate in 2019, which did not require Senate confirmation, Quraishi was a partner in the white-collar criminal defense practice of New Jersey law firm Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti.

He had previously worked as an assistant US attorney, assistant chief counsel with the Department of Homeland Security, and a prosecutor with the US Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps. Quraishi served two tours with the Army in Iraq, in 2004 and 2006.

The Senate also voted 52-46 to elevate U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the District of Columbia to the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

Jackson, whose record on the bench was criticized by some Republicans, is widely considered a contender for any US Supreme Court vacancy that arises during the Biden administration.

Quraishi and Jackson were nominated in March along with a diverse slate of nine other candidates that included several women and Black and Asian-American nominees. The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the first two Biden-appointed judges to the bench in New Jersey and Colorado.