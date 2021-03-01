Pakistan’s first lady Bushra Bibi, who is also known for her philanthropic efforts, paid a visit to a shelter home near Lahore’s Data Darbar on Monday.

First Lady BUSHRA IMRAN Not Happy With Food Quality At Shelter Home in Lahore

She not only broke bread with those residing in the Panagah but also inspected the facilities at hand. This is not the first time she has visited sanctuaries for the destitute, as last year she visited various shelter homes located in the federal capital.

The first lady, during her surprise visit, interacted with the destitute and asked them about quality of food and facilities at the shelter home. She also tasted the food being offered to the people there. She was accompanied by her friend Farah Khan.

Shelter Homes, an initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan, have been set up in five cities of the country since 2020 with plans to start such refuge in other cities as well. These shelter homes are very close to the heart of the premier as these provide food and shelter to the needy and destitute.

Bushra Imran directed the

management of the facility to further improve the standard of facilities at the shelter home.

Talking to the inmate of the shelter-home, the first lady said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has provided a shelter to the homeless people, adding that the government is committed to giving people their rights.

It is responsibility of the government to look after the people at these shelter homes, adding that feeding and providing shelter to the destitute is a duty and a virtue. She said service of the mankind pleases Allah Almighty.

The residents of the shelter homes told the first lady that the shelter homes provided them home-like atmosphere, adding that they pray for Prime Minister Imran for building this refuge.

“We used to spend nights at foot-paths in the city but now we sleep under a roof with good food to eat,” one of the shelter-home inmates said.

On this occasion, a disabled person residing in the shelter informed the first lady about his disability. Acting upon his request immediately, Bushra Bibi ordered the authorities to help him.

Strict security arrangements were in place during the visit. However, no senior official including Commissioner or DCO Lahore were present at Data Darbar.