First Lady Bushra Imran Also Tests Positive Following Premier Contracts It

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife and First Lady Bushra Bibi has also tested positive, it emerged, hours after the government had announced that the premier had contracted it.

Confirming that the first lady had contracted the it, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfi Bukhari, wished her a speedy recovery.

“Vaccines are safe & must be taken, #PMIK had his first shot just a day ago, before which he was exposed already. Please do get yourself & loved ones vaccinated and fight the fake news,” he added.

Family sources confirmed that Bushra Bibi is also staying inside at home.

Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan said that Khan, 68, is staying inside at home.

On Thursday, the Pakistani prime minister was administered the vaccine dose during the second phase of the vaccination process in the country in which people over 60 years of age are receiving vaccine doses.

On the occasion, Khan stressed that people across

the country should follow the standard operating procedures to fight against the third wave of in the country, according to a statement from the Prime Minister Office.

Earlier this week, Pakistani President Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi also received their jabs in Islamabad.

The first lady’s health conditions have not been disclosed at the moment, however, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said the premier was “fit and doing well.”

He said that a lot of speculation has risen after news of the prime minister broke, especially with regard to vaccinations, and he wishes to provide some clarity.

“First of all, it is important to understand when the vaccines begin to show their effect and what changes are seen.

“No vaccine brings about any immediate changes, which means its efficacy, and our anti-bodies, do not kick in after the first dose,” he explained.

Dr Sultan said a level of antibodies that are fit to fight the infection are only produced two weeks after the second shot, in the case of two-dose vaccines.