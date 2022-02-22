First Lady Bushra Bibi’s Son Charged for Possessing Whiskey Bottle

The Punjab police have registered an FIR against the younger son of PM’s wife Bushra Bibi from her previous marriage and his cousin and a friend on charges of possession of liquor.
Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Muhammad Musa Maneka, his cousin Mohammad Ahmad Maneka, son of PML-N MNA Ahmed Raza Maneka, and a friend Ahmad Shaharyar.
According to the FIR, Ghalib Market police recovered liquor from their car early on Monday while crossing a police picket on
Shaharyar was found drunk after his examination at a hospital. Musa and Ahmed were released later on a personal guarantee of a person from the Maneka family as they had not consumed the prohibited substance at that time. Shaharyar managed to secure bail from the court whie police sent the sample of the recovered liquor for for forensic analysis.