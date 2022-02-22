The Punjab police have registered an FIR against the younger son of PM’s wife Bushra Bibi from her previous marriage and his cousin and a friend on charges of possession of liquor.

First Lady Bushra Bibi’s Son Charged for Possessing Whiskey Bottle

Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Muhammad Musa Maneka, his cousin Mohammad Ahmad Maneka, son of PML-N MNA Ahmed Raza Maneka, and a friend Ahmad Shaharyar.

According to the FIR, Ghalib Market police recovered liquor from their car early on Monday while crossing a police picket on

Zahoor Elahi Road. The suspects were arrested and a case was lodged against them. The FIR was lodged under subsections 3, 4, and 11 of The Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd Order, 1979) against the three suspects

Shaharyar was found drunk after his examination at a hospital. Musa and Ahmed were released later on a personal guarantee of a person from the Maneka family as they had not consumed the prohibited substance at that time. Shaharyar managed to secure bail from the court whie police sent the sample of the recovered liquor for for forensic analysis.