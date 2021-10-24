First Lady, Bushra Bibi’s daughter gets married in Saudi Arabia

A daughter of the first lady Bushra Bibi, the wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, got married in Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, the Nikkah ceremony of Masha Manika was solemnized at Masjid Nabwi in Madinah on 12 Rabi-ul-Awal in Madinah. It said that the daughter of the First Lady got married to the son of Pakisani businessman Muhammad Anis Iqbal Sheikh, the owner of Al-Fatah Group.

The report said that the close family members and friends of the couple attended the Nikkah ceremony. The couple also performed Umrah after Nikkah. The wedding ceremony is due to take place in the second week of November in Lahore.

In 2018, Mehro Hayat, another daughter of Bushra Bibi, announced that she was joining Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Mehro Hayat and her friend Farah Khan decided to join the party together but had reportedly left soon after.

Bushra Bibi has five children, three daughters and two sons, from her marriage to Khawar Maneka. They divorced in 2017. She married Imran Khan in 2018 months before he assumed charged as prime minister.

