First Female Driver Fouzia Joined Karachi to Peshawar 11th Classic Car Rally

For the first time, a woman driver Fouzia Imad has joined the Karachi to Peshawar 11th Cross Country Classic Car Rally.

In another first, five vintage motorcycles of 1947, 1954, 1961, 1965, and 1967 will also be part of the cavalcade.

The vintage vehicles as old as 1935 have been part of the rally. The ‘youngest’ vehicle participating in the cross country travel was manufactured in 1978.

The rally was launched by Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail from Governor House.

Some 20 classic cars from Lahore will join the rally, on its way, in Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab. The rally’s participants will stay in Lahore for three days and take part in a car show on November 14. The rally will conclude in Peshawar on November 17 after organising a vintage car show in

the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Governor said the participants deserved special praise as they had been taking part in an activity that would promote the positive image of Pakistan.

Vintage and Classic Car Club of Pakistan Founding President, Mohsin Ikram, said the rally is held every year to let the world know that Pakistan is a peaceful and calm destination for foreign tourists.

Ikram, who has been pursuing the hobby to restore the vintage cars since his childhood, appreciated the fact that people in a greater number had started using the classic cars to visit up to the hilly north and tribal belt of Pakistan.

He said that taking a keen interest in the vintage cars was a very healthy hobby for the youngsters to save them from unsocial activities.

The VCCP has been organising the rally since 2010. Last year, the cross country rally couldn’t be held due to COVID-19.