First Family Exempted from Quarantining at Hotel in UK After Arriving from Pakistan

A Pakistani family has become the first to be granted an exemption from quarantining at a hotel upon arrival from Pakistan.

Pakistan has been put on the UK’s red list from April 9 which requires travelers to stay at UK hotel at the cost of £1750 per person after traveling from Pakistan.

The exemption for the family was granted by the secretary of state for health on the basis of medical needs.

The 9-year-old’s father, Imran Khan, had filed the case on behalf of his son.

The child travelled to Pakistan with his mother on March 31, 2021, to attend a funeral.

The family tried to book the tickets back to London but the UK decided to put Pakistan on the red list.

According to the

family, airfares to the UK had become unaffordable for them following the announcement.

Their Barrister approached the High Court for urgent consideration of the case of a disabled child who has neuro-disability caused by Streptococcal Meningitis as a neonate.

The medical condition causes developmental delay, learning difficulties, and epileptic seizures.

The claimants also wrote to the local MP and passed on medical reports and supporting letters from consultant paediatric neurology, paediatric consultant, school nurse special needs and a senior social work practitioner.

The UK government conceded and informed the court that it will grant full exemption to the claimants from hotel quarantine.

On April 26, 2021 — after no positive response was received. The family booked the tickets to reach London on the morning of April 27, 2021.

On Tuesday morning, the claimant reached London Heathrow Airport and directly went home from there.

Picture/News Credit: Murtaza Ali Shah