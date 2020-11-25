Mohsin Farooq son of Muhammad Farooq, was born on 17 October 1991 in Smoot village Kalar Sydan, Rawalpindi and was murdered on November 26, 2019, at Bahria Town, Islamabad.

First Death Anniversary of Mohsin Farooq of Samoot Killed Out of Jealousy

Chaudhry Mohsin was a national Volleyball player with a massive fan-following around the country.

Today it marks the 1st death anniversary of his death, In Pothwar region 1st death anniversary will be celebrated as Black Day for Volleyball players.

Mohsin Farooq who left behind a mother and 2 sisters, are still searching for the facts about the death of their beloved son and brother

Mr Ikhlaq, an uncle of the deceased, alleged that his nephew’s four friends had murdered him, and lodged a complaint against them, said the police.

No one is found guilty in the case, until now and those who are arrested are all set free.

The victim, Chaudhry Mohsin, came to Islamabad from Gujar Khan to attend a party on incident day,

the party was thrown to celebrate his selection in the team going to Dubai for a Volleyball match.

Later, the group was joined by four girls in the hotel room on third floor, they had booked another room on 5th floor of same hotel.

Mohsin along with some friends went to upstairs in the other room while rest of friends were in downstairs room.

Few moments later, Mohsin fell down from the balcony of the fifth floor and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mohsin Farooq, was brought dead to a state-run-hospital, said police.

His friends told the police that he died after falling from a multi-storey building in Bahria Town.

Some of his friends claim that the motive of his murder was professional jealousy, he was killed as he had a huge fan following among volleyball fans.

The deceased suffered head injuries and fractures, police arrested some of the men nominated by family but all of them are set free due to lack of evidence.