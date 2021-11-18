Firing in Kasur kills four including mother and daughter

Four people, including a mother, daughter, and two others, were killed when gunmen opened fire on them in Kasur city of Punjab province.

As per the Geo News, armed suspects opened fire in Stoki village of Kasur, as a result of which four people including man and daughter lost their lives. DPO Sohaib Ashraf along with his team reached the spot.

The police confirmed said that the evidence was collected

from the scene. The DPO expressed regret over the senseless killing of four people and said that the incident would be investigated from all angles. Nothing can be said ahead of time about the cause of the murder, the police added.

Taking notice of the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar demanded a report from IG Punjab and ordered strict action against those responsible for the incident. The Chief Minister directed that justice be provided to the families of the slain.

