Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar’s aide Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan is slammed for saying that the Sharifs were “parceling the body of their mother back to Pakistan through cargo”.

Firdous Ashiq Slammed For Saying Sharifs ‘Parceled Mother’s Body Via Cargo’

Begum Shamim Akhtar, 90, breathed her last in London on Sunday and her dead body was brought back to Pakistan for burial.

Her funeral prayer was offered in Lahore and she was laid to rest at the Sharif family’s ancestral graveyard next to the grave of her husband, Mian Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif who is in UK for his medical treatment could not arrive Pakistan for her burial and offered funeral prayer in UK.

Begum Shamim Akhtar’s body reached Lahore via British Airways flight and was received in Lahore by members of the Sharif family and PML-L leaders and

workers at the Allama Iqbal International airport earlier on Saturday morning.

“It is painful to see how those who used chartered flights to transfer cuisines are now parceling their mother’s body back to the country through cargo,” Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was heard as saying during an informal media talk.

With the government spokesperson also tweeting the same, her statement didn’t set very well with a number of netizens, who said:

She tweeted in Urdu “Those who used chartered flights to transfer cuisines are now parceling their mother’s body back to the country through cargo.”

Meanwhile, Qul would be held on November 29 which would be attended only by members of the Sharif family.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif have appealed to the people and workers to offer Fateha for their mother on the day of Qul in their respective areas.