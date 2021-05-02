Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday scolded Sialkot Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf over mismanagement of a Ramazan Bazaar.

Firdous Ashiq Scolds AC Sonia Sadaf Over Her Poor Performance in Sialkot

Firdous visited the Ramazan Bazaar in Sialkot and received complaints of mismanaged and poor performance.

She said the mismanagement showed that the local administration did not care about people. She exchanged words with the Sialkot AC and said the local administration was doing conspiracies and performing poorly to fail the government.

A video showed Firdous inspecting the Ramazan Bazaar and she is accompanied by AC Sonia Sadaf.

Firdous Ashiq Awan took stern notice of the sale of substandard goods and told AC Sialkot that it was her duty to check the quality of the goods.

The Special Assistant ordered to remove immediately all the poor quality fruits from the shops

in Ramadan bazaar.

She said that Ramadan bazaars have been set up by the government, it cannot be given in the hands of such thugs adding that the government is responsible here.

When the Assistant Commissioner Sialkot tried to give her position and said that our people are always present here, Firdous Ashiq Awan reprimanded her and said, you are getting paid for the work and it is your duty to keep a check on the things here.

Dr Firdous Awan said that the government is suffering from bureaucratic machinations. If you are an assistant commissioner, you should face the public instead of hiding.

In reaction, the assistant commissioner left the Ramazan bazaar in anger. The AC said she worked hard day and night. She said that Firdous’ behaviour was not justified if rotten fruits were found in the market.

On this occasion, Firdous said she would update the chief minister on the issue.