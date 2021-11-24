Financial Irregularities Worth Millions of Rupees In Corona Funds in Pakistan

The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) exposed financial irregularities worth millions of rupees allocated in funds for the Coronavirus.

According to a report issued by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), violation of rules in the procurement of goods, financial mismanagement, lack of preparedness in departments to deal with the epidemic and delay in delivery of goods purchased during the pandemic have been found.

“The companies did not keep a record of the goods purchased during the epidemic, despite deductions in taxes and duties,” the report revealed and added advance payments were made to supplier

firms without government guarantees, while defects were found in the NADRA system during the provision of cash.

According to the report, money was distributed among government employees, insured persons and pensioners of EOBI while regulations were issued against the purchase of ventilators. In addition, a 50 billion subsidy for the agricultural sector was not released and $4 million in aid from China was delayed.

The AGP has also declared illegal the distribution of Rs1.59 billion in purchases made in the name of corona in various sectors.

The report also termed the payment of Rs6.84 billion as suspicious and declared financial irregularities of millions of rupees were committed in the purchase of the ventilator.