35 years old Pakistani actress, Saba Qamar who is often asked same question “why aren’t you married yet? ” from her fans.

Finally Saba Qamar, 35, Reveals Why She Is Not Married Yet

The beautiful actress finally revealed in a live chat session #AskSaba on her twitter and has given a reason for not marrying yet.

The actress answered her questions on Twitter yesterday for her followers.

In her tweet yesterday, Saba said that she would respond to follower’s questions. After which a large number of her fans raised questions.

Saba has always been private about her life. In the chat session actress was asked why she has not married yet. Saba Qamar gave a diplomatic and witty response.

“She responded “Because I haven’t found someone who I can spend my entire life with”.

While another fans questions her, How do you deal with your mental health? You seems to be a strong person, don’t you get anxiety as you’re an inspiration for us..what are your thoughts and ways to handle your

mental health?And what would you tell your fans who are suffering from severe mental illness?

Actress replies, I have actually been through a lot, and all I learned in my life is to let go off things that make you feel bad, accept your imperfections to keep going. Learn to talk your heart out, don’t take things too seriously, just stay true to yourself because its okay to be okay.

Talented and seasoned actress Saba Qamar is very active on social media and has recently launched her own YouTube channel.

Saba Qamar is seen talking and reacting to many issues of society.

She has shared a video on marriage and related issues on Instagram, in which Saba Qamar is criticizing the aunts who have a marriage bureau and expressing her opinion on the difficulties faced by the girl in-laws after marriage.

Sharing the video, Saba Qamar added, “She wants to get married for herself, not to show people.” ‘

While sharing the video, Saba Qamar even uses the hashtag ‘Shaadi Karo Karobar Nahi’ in her post.