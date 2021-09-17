The transport secretary Grant Shapps has announced a raft of changes to the UK’s current international travel rules to make it easier for UK travellers.

Finally Pakistan Removed from UK’s Travel Red List

Changes to the Red and Green travel lists were initially scheduled to be announced on Thursday.

While Europe has relaxed travel restrictions for the fully vaccinated, expensive testing requirements remain in place for fully vaccinated arrivals into Britain, holding back a travel recovery as the tougher winter period nears.

“I’ll set out measures to simplify international travel later today in order to reduce costs, take advantage of higher levels of vaccination, and keep us all safe,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Shapps announced that people who are double-vaccinated will no longer have to carry out pre-departure tests before returning to England

from non-red list countries. PCR tests for travel will be phased out by the end of October, which will allow travellers to replace the second day test with a cheaper lateral flow test.

Shapps also confirmed that the government is opting for a “simplified” system for international travel. Instead of the current traffic light system, from 4 October, there will be one red list and simplified measures for the rest of the world.

Eight countries will be moved from the red list from 4am on Wednesday 22 September, including Turkey, Pakistan and Maldives.

The Times this morning reported that the red list could be “more than halved”, with countries likely to be removed “in time for [October] half term”.

In other news, cross-channel rail operator Eurostar have confirmed that their trains will not stop in Kent, where they previously stopped at Ashford and Ebbsfleet, until 2023.