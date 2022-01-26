Finally 2 Foot Tall Azeem Mansuri Finds Bride 3 Foot Tall Bushara for Him

Posted on by

Azeem Mansuri, a 30-inch-tall man from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, who went viral on social media last month after a video of him seeking the help of police after failing to find a bride for five years surfaced online, is finally engaged.

Finally 2 Foot Tall Azeem Mansuri Finds Bride 3 Foot Tall Bushara for Him
Finally 2 Foot Tall Azeem Mansuri Finds Bride 3 Foot Tall Bushara for Him

Azeem met 3-foot-tall Bushara, a first-year B. Com student from Hapur, on March 31. The two got engaged and will get married next year.

Azeem, a class dropout who works at a cosmetics store, had met former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in May 2019 with the request to help him seek a life partner. Eight months ago, he also sought help from the Kairana Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and

later, wrote to UP CM Yogi Adityanath. When he received no response from them, he approached the police last month.

The police told him that they would see what they could do. A viral video of him asking the police for help started a flood of wedding proposals for him.

Haji Ayyub and Shahid Mansoori, who hail from Hapur, saw the video and approached Bushra’s family who liked Azeem.

Bushara’s family then approached Azeem’s family who visited Hapur to discuss the proposal.

Bushara told ABP, “I got engaged with Azeem Mansuri last Wednesday, Nikah will be after a year. My elder sister Zoya has supported me a lot. I am pursuing B.Com, First Year. I am one of the two sisters. We’re looking for a man for my sister, she and I will get married together after one year. I am very happy.”

Recent Posts From Google

  1. Pakistan Allows Another Private Airline to Start Flight Operations
    Posted on by
  2. Netizens wonder where will Bushra Bibi go if Imran Khan and Jemima reunite
    Posted on by
  3. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid To Fight Custody Battle for Their Daughter Khai
    Posted on by
  4. Finally 2 Foot Tall Azeem Mansuri Finds Bride 3 Foot Tall Bushara for Him
    Posted on by
  5. 2 Foot Tall Azim Mansuri Asks Cops To Find Him Bride As Public Service
    Posted on by