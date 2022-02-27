Pressure is mounting on FIFA to kick Russia out of the World Cup play-offs after the Polish and Swedish football associations said they would refuse to play them.

FIFA to kick Russia As Poland and Sweden REFUSE To Play With Russia

Robert Lewandowski, Poland’s all-time record scorer, backed his country’s decision to withdraw from their match against Russia on March 24 over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

President of the Polish FA, Cezary Kulesza, said they would not play the semi-final ‘in light of the escalation of the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine — this is the only right decision.’

If the match had gone ahead, the winners would have played Sweden or the Czech Republic in one of three play-off finals to fill the last European berths at Qatar 2022.

But Sweden’s FA followed Poland in saying they would refuse to play Russia, handing FIFA a monumental headache. They will either have to kick Russia out, or award them a bye and face a backlash for siding with the war-mongering Putin.

FIFA are already accused of pandering to Russia, not least because of president Gianni Infantino’s close relationship with Putin. He has praised him in the past and accepted a Russian Order of Friendship in 2019, a year after Russia staged what Infantino called ‘the best World Cup ever’. FIFA were conspicuously silent on Saturday night in response to the statements.

Lewandowski was among many Polish players to support his FA’s stance. ‘I can’t imagine a match with the Russian national team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues,’ said the Bayern Munich striker. ‘Russian footballers and fans are not responsible

for this, but we can’t pretend nothing is happening.’

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, now with Juventus, whose wife was born in Ukraine, said: ‘I refuse to play against players who choose to represent the values and principles of Russia. I refuse to take part in an event that legitimates the actions of the Russian government.’

Two Ukrainians, Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko and Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko, embraced before their teams met on Saturday, to a standing ovation from all sides. Everton dropped their usual walk-out air-raid sound effects and instead played The Hollies’ ‘He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother’.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United and Watford grouped together before kick-off and held up a sign saying ‘Peace’ in multiple languages. At the match between Leeds and Tottenham, blue and yellow hearts were displayed on oardings with the word ‘Ukraine’.

Sunday’s Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool is expected to see further gestures of solidarity and the match will have increased security in case protests escalate beyond the peaceful.

The Government, meanwhile, cancelled visas for the Belarus men’s basketball team for a match in Newcastle over their nation’s support for Russia’s invasion. ‘The UK will not welcome the national sports teams of countries who are complicit in Putin’s unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine,’ said Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The governing bodies of all Olympic sports have effectively been ordered by the International Olympic Committee to cancel or relocate events set for Russian soil.

Russian football has already been punished by UEFA, with St Petersburg stripped of hosting this year’s Champions League final.

UEFA are also ditching Russian oil firm Gazprom as a sponsor, a deal worth £33.6m. Manchester United dropped Russian airline Aeroflot as a partner on Friday.