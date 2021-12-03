Fiaz, 49, Jailed for 7 Years after Abusing a Woman in Huddersfield

Mohammed Fiaz, 49, of Huddersfield was convicted of abuse, in relation to an offence that happened at an address in the town in October 2019.

He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court yesterday.

Fiaz was put behind bars for seven years for abuse.

He also must sign the Offenders’ Register for life.

The 49-year-old was arrested and charged following an investigation by the Kirklees District Safeguarding

Team. 

A full statement from West Yorkshire Police on Friday evening said: “A man has been jailed for seven years for the abuse of a woman in Huddersfield.

“Mohammed Fiaz, aged 49, of Huddersfield was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, 2nd December, after he was convicted of the offence, which occurred at an address in the town in October 2019. 

“He was also made subject of the Offenders’ Register for life. 

“Fiaz was arrested and charged following an investigation by the Kirklees District Safeguarding Team.”

