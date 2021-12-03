Mohammed Fiaz, 49, of Huddersfield was convicted of abuse, in relation to an offence that happened at an address in the town in October 2019.

Fiaz, 49, Jailed for 7 Years after Abusing a Woman in Huddersfield

He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court yesterday.

Fiaz was put behind bars for seven years for abuse.

He also must sign the Offenders’ Register for life.

The 49-year-old was arrested and charged following an investigation by the Kirklees District Safeguarding

Team.

