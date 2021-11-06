FIA detains PIA manager over Rs3 billion iPad scam

On Saturday, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has detained Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Manager Agency Affairs Haroon-ur-Rasheed for causing loss to the national exchequer worth Rs3 billion for installing so-called Interactive Personal Application Device (iPads) in planes, Daily Times reported.

FIA Corporate Crime Circle arrested the PIA Manager Agency Affairs taking

the tally of a total number of arrested people to three linked to the scam.

Meanwhile, an FIA official stated that two accused were already arrested in this case. The FIR has been registered and the investigation in other cases was also underway.

Previously, Haroon-ur-Rasheed served as Manager In-Flight Entertainment (IDE), Assistant Manager (IFE), Advocacy Officer at UNDP Pakistan and Junior Electronic Officer at Wapda.

