The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has approached banks to freeze the accounts of controversial TikToker Hareem Shah till the investigation into money laundering is completed.

FIA contacts banks to freeze Hareem Shah’s accounts

The FIA has written to Punjab Bank and Habib Bank to freeze their bank accounts after Hareem Shah mocked Pakistani officials with a bundle of foreign currency.

The letter to the banks said, “Freeze the accounts of Hareem Shah till the inquiry into the money laundering allegations is completed.”

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency had

written a letter to the UK’s National Crime Agency to launch a money-laundering investigation against TikToker Hareem Shah.

In the letter, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) informed the British NCA of the details of the TikTok star’s journey and personal identity.

It should be noted that a few days ago, a video of Hareem Shah went viral in which she was talking against the Pakistani currency and passport. Maybe, for the first time, the UK was bringing such a large amount of money from Pakistan, nothing including Pakistani money and passport.