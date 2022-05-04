Fezan Hussain, 26, Charged For Stabbing A Man During Eid Prayers at Bradford Mosque

Posted on by

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was attacked at a Bradford mosque on Monday.

Fezan Hussain, 26, Charged For Stabbing A Man During Eid Prayers at Bradford Mosque
Fezan Hussain, 26, Charged For Stabbing A Man During Eid Prayers at Bradford Mosque

Fezan Hussain, 26, of Radfield Road, Wyke, Bradford, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He has been remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates today, May 4.

The charges are in relation to an incident inside the Madni Masjid mosque on Newton Street, Bradford, during Eid prayers on Monday morning. The victim remains in hospital

in a serious condition.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “As a man has been charged the Contempt of Court Act is in place and we ask residents to refrain from making comments which could potentially prejudice forthcoming legal proceedings.”

The charges are in relation to an incident inside the Madni Masjid mosque on Newton Street, Bradford, during Eid prayers on Monday morning. The victim remains in hospital in a serious condition.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “As a man has been charged the Contempt of Court Act is in place and we ask residents to refrain from making comments which could potentially prejudice forthcoming legal proceedings.”

Recent Posts From Google

  1. Mumtaz Ahmed, 43, Charged for Murder of Inayat Begum, 85, in Burnley
    Posted on by
  2. Fezan Hussain, 26, Charged For Stabbing A Man During Eid Prayers at Bradford Mosque
    Posted on by
  3. Disgraced Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan Formally Quits Parliament for Assaulting Boy
    Posted on by
  4. PIA flights affected due to ‘massive rush’ at Jeddah airport
    Posted on by
  5. PTI alleges Maryam using ‘deep fake’ videos of Imran Khan
    Posted on by