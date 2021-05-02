The daughter of a computer engineer and a science teacher who grew up in a well-heeled West London suburb can today be revealed as another of Britain’s Islamic State brides.

Ferdous Jahan, 31, Duped By British Husband, Hopes To Be Allowed To Enter in UK

Ferdous Jahan, 31, is living in the same Syrian refugee camp as Shamima Begum – and, like her, is hoping to be allowed back to Britain.

Interviewed in the Al-Roj camp last month, mother-of-three Jahan, who is believed to have been stripped of her UK citizenship by the Home Office, claimed she was duped by her British convert husband into joining IS and hopes to be allowed back to the UK.

‘If my children can have a good education and establish a normal life… then I’ll be very happy,’ she said. ‘But if the UK decides not to do this, what can I do?’

Her version of events has, however, been questioned by the parents of Terence Le Page, whom she married before they fled to Syria in November 2015. Le Page, who called himself Abu Khalid, was killed by a sniper in the Iraqi city of Mosul.

Known as Beena to friends and family, Jahan grew up in Twickenham but joined Al-Muhajiroun (ALM), the banned group led by infamous hate cleric Anjem Choudary. ALM arranged her Islamic marriage to Le Page, a Muslim convert who took part in protests for the extremist group with his brother.

Jahan was eight months pregnant with

their second child when the couple travelled to Syria, but she claims Le Page lied to her that it was a romantic trip to Turkey.

‘I didn’t get to have a good honeymoon, so he said he will fulfil his promise,’ she said last month. ‘But little did I know what other plans he had in the end. I barely knew most of the times when we were on the trips as I was sleeping throughout the journey.’

Until shortly before his death, Le Page had lived with Jahan and their two children in Raqqa, the de facto capital of the IS caliphate.

A year later, she married the father of her third child, a Kurdish jihadi who was killed in an air strike in the south-eastern Syrian town of Mayadin. After his death, she fled to Baghouz, IS’s last stronghold, where she was detained by Kurdish forces and sent to a camp.

Her hopes of being repatriated rose when the Red Cross delivered a letter from her family – the first contact with them for six years.

Jahan is of Bangladeshi origin and her citizenship is understood to have been revoked on the same grounds as that of Begum – namely that Britain was not making her stateless because she can apply to live in Bangladesh. The Supreme Court ruled in February that Begum, who was a schoolgirl when she travelled to Syria to join IS in February 2015, could not return to the UK from Al-Roj to fight her case.