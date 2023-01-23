Police have launched an investigation into the torture of a student by her classmates at an elite school in the Punjab capital city of Lahore.

Female Students of Lahore Elite School Torture Classmate Over Drug Issue

A viral clip shows three girls roughing up their classmate by pushing her on the ground and sitting on her while other students are filming the incident.

One of the girls can be seen grabbing hair of the victim and abusing her while forcing her to say “sorry” for what is yet to be confirmed independently. Another girl can be seen humiliating the victim by kicking in the forehead.

After the video was posted on social media, the Punjab Police, in a tweet, confirmed that a case has been registered against them and an investigation was underway.

Reports in local media claim that the three girls tortured their classmate after she reported one of them for using drugs. The case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s father, who claimed that her daughter was also being forced to become an addict.

The complainant added a gold chain was also snatched from her daughter during the incident.

The incident drew anger and ire from almost every segment of society after which police, while responding to social media queries, confirmed that a case had already been registered and an investigation was underway.

In the viral video, one of the girls can be seen grabbing hair of the victim and abusing her while forcing her to say “sorry” for what is yet to be confirmed independently. Another girl can be seen humiliating the victim by kicking in the forehead.

According to the FIR, the complainant has said that her daughter was beaten by three of

her class fellows at a private school located in DHA phase 4 Lahore.

Victim’s father Imran Younis stated that his daughter was studying in the American International School located in BB Block of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA). He alleged that one of the four girls involved in the attack was carrying a dagger.

The group of girls dragged ‘A’ on the ground by her hair, sat on her back and subjected her to inhuman torture, he alleged.

Imran said one of the girls was a boxer who hit his daughter in her face while another kicked her, causing injuries to her face. Another girl tried to strangulate his daughter, he said, adding that the video clip was sufficient evidence to initiate legal action against the attackers.

He said his daughter was traumatised following the attack and the video clip caused further mental torture to him and his family.

About motive of the assault on his daughter, he alleged in the FIR that the prime suspect was a drug addict, who “ had offered my daughter a dose of drug to inhale in the school, which she refused to do”.

He added that his daughter had also recorded a video of her class fellow taking drug in the school.

“Later, she (A) showed me the clip that I shared with the father of that girl (prime suspect)”, Imran said, adding that the suspects had been nurturing a grudged against his daughter since then and planned assault on her.

He further alleged in the FIR that the attackers also snatched a gold chain and a locket from his daughter during the attack.

He said that he also approached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for action against those who uploaded the video clip of the assault on her daughter on social media.