Female Bank Cashier Walked Away With Rs2.3 Million Cash in Pakistan

 A woman bank cashier walked away with Rs2.3 million cash in Multan on Tuesday, citing FIA officials. 

As per details, the woman cashier received cash and cheques from the customers but deposited them into her personal account instead of account holders.

The cashier worked in the said private bank from June to August and fled away, the FIA officials said. The case of the fraud has been registered against the woman cashier on the complaint of area sales manager.

An investigation is underway into the matter.

This is not the first time women took advantage of their posts, last year a flight steward of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reportedly

went missing in Canada soon after the airline’s flight PK-798 landed in Toronto on Friday.

According to sources, the steward boarded the PIA flight from Islamabad and disappeared after reaching Toronto. The matter was brought to the notice of PIA’s station manager in Canada who later informed the airport authority about the flight attendant’s absence without intimating his seniors.

The sources said the airline management had taken notice of the matter and launched a departmental inquiry into disappearance of the crew member. PIA also informed the Canadian immigration authorities about the missing of the crew member.

A spokesman for PIA said on Sunday that the steward had gone missing on Friday after the flight landed in Toronto. “He has still been missing,” he added.

