The foreign plane coming from Bahrain to Pakistan has narrowly escaped a horrific accident, while the incident has been attributed to the negligence and carelessness of the female air traffic controller.

Female air traffic controller puts plane coming to Pakistan on risk

According to details, the Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority has suspended the female air traffic controller and an investigation has been launched into the incident. Officials say the air traffic controller failed to give proper instructions during the arrival of the foreign airline in Pakistan.

Moreover, due to the wrong guidance of the female air traffic controller, the foreign plane reached an altitude of 5,000 feet instead of 8,000 feet after which the plane narrowly escaped the incident with the present mental state of the pilot.

With the help of

the Global Positioning warning system, the pilot of the foreign plane skillfully took the plane back to the top, as a result of which the plane narrowly escaped any possible terrible accident.

While, the DG, CAA suspended the female air traffic controller and ordered a clear and transparent inquiry into the incident. However, CAA spokesman Saifullah Khan said the pilot had asked permission to bring the plane down due to bad weather. The captain contacted to air traffic controller to grant him to come down at a lower height as the weather was very bad, after which the female air traffic controller allowed him without noticing the exact guidelines.

Furthermore, Saifullah Khan said that the incident was being investigated by the Air Investigation Board. The female air traffic controller has been suspended on charges of alleged negligence and carelessness while performing her duties.