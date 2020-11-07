Police in Islamabad arrested on Saturday night a Faysal Bank employee who was caught groping a woman on camera.

Faysal Bank Employee Arrested for Groping Female Colleague in Islamabad

Harasser of female colleague, Usman Gohar Manager Credit department Faysal Bank F10 Markaz Islamabad has been arrested & shifted to Police Station.

“Police raided his house. The culprit has turned his cell off and was hiding for the last three hours,” Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said in a tweet.

The action against the bank employee was taken after a video of him harassing and inappropriately touching a woman inside the bank went viral on social media. People speculated that the woman was also employed at the bank.

Taking notice of the video, Inspector

General of Police (IG) Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan took notice of the incident and directed the concerned officials to take action against the harasser.

A police team led by ASP Shalimar police station took action and arrested the accused, identified as Usman Gohar. “The accused is a credit manager at a private bank in F-10 area of the capital,” they said.

Culprit Usman Gohar has also been dismissed from his job by the bank. He cannot be hired by any other bank as per State Bank of Pakistan regulations.

Faysal Bank strongly condemns such individual act of unprofessional behavior and workplaceharassment by an employee, which is contrary to the strong value system, ethical standards and professional work environment being maintained by the Bank for all its employees.