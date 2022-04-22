Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information and law minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that if their relationship with the establishment had been good, they would have still been in the government.

Fawad says PTI govt ousted as ties with establishment were strained

Talking on a private TV channel talk show he alleged that the PTI government was ousted as its ties with the establishment were “strained”.

The former information minister said the ties started deteriorating a few months back and despite trying to mend them, they

could not do so.

Ex-prime minister Imran Khan was ousted from power on April 10 after the National Assembly voted against him on the no-trust move tabled by the joint opposition.

Imran Khan is the first premier of Pakistan ousted by a no-confidence motion in the country’s history.

Khan had repeatedly blamed the US for backing the no-confidence motion — that lead to his ouster early Sunday — and has refused to accept the newly elected premier, saying “there can’t be any bigger insult to this country.” The Joe Biden administration, however, has denied the allegations.