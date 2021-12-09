Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has been named among ‘100 most handsome faces’ by TC Candler in the Annual Independent Critics List.

Fawad Khan makes it to ‘100 Most Handsome Faces’ list

Fawad Khan has been featured in the nominee list for the fourth time in a row. Taking to Instagram, TC Candler shared a bunch of famed faces.

Khan has made a huge name in the industry as he bagged diverse roles in numerous Lollywood and Bollywood movies. Beside Fawad Khan, Imran Abbas had also been given the title of the most handsome man.

Recently, the Pakistani superstar turned 40 last week. The actor celebrated his birthday over the weekend in Dubai with his wife and close friends.

Fawad’s party was attended by his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed, her rumoured boyfriend actor Mohib Mirza, Churails actor Sarwat Gillani, Strings’ Faisal Kapadia. Others like Asim Jofa, Asim Raza and Bilal Lashari were also seen at the party.

Reportedly, the

also signed a film named ‘Aan’ directed by ace director Haseeb Hassan. According to the latest reports, Fawad Khan will appear in an upcoming web series for Zee5. The news was shared by Indian producer Shailja Kejriwal on her Instagram account with Fawad Khan’s picture with the caption ‘Finally’.

Ace Pakistani Drama director Mehreen Jabbar expressed her excitement by commenting below the post and said ‘excited for this one’ and Sakina Samo commented ‘A treat overdue :)’.

There are rumors that actress Sanam Saeed would be a part of the project. However, the news of both pairing together for the web series is yet to be confirmed.

Produced by Momina Duraid, the ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ drama is based on the novel of the same name by Umera Ahmad. The story revolves around two people, opposite in thoughts and financial status, and has a strong female protagonist, contributing to its popularity amongst women. in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh.