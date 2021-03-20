Fawad Chaudhry Asks Justice Isa To Resign From Post And Contest Councillor Election

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has asked Supreme Court (SC) judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa to resign from his position and contest a councillor election so he can determine his popularity and acceptance rate among the public.

“We have been hearing speeches of an under-trial Supreme Court judge for a week, but we would be accused of contempt of court if we respond to it,” he said in a tweet. The minister did not name Justice Isa, but it is clear that the term ‘under-trial’ was in reference to the said judge’s ongoing cases in the apex court.

While the ruling PTI’s supporters agreed with his tweet, the minister also received flak from others including lawyers who have worked with Justice Isa.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday cautioned the fellow Supreme Court judges that it was not him alone but files were ready against each of them.

“I can

honestly say that files are ready against each one of you and it could be the turn of any one of you against whom it could be said that he should be put before the firing squad,” Justice Isa said while referring to the June 2020 video clip of cleric Agha Iftikharudin Mirza who had threatened and hurled abuses at the former as well as the institution of judiciary.

In a passionate appeal to a 10-judge SC bench hearing a set of review petitions in the Justice Isa case, the petitioner judge said he did not want vindication of his stance or the ordeal he faced either from this court or from the public.

“It’s been two years and not figment of my imagination that I and my entire family have been defamed and maligned,” Justice Isa said, adding that he stood at the rostrum not to seek vengeance because of ‘their’ conduct but wanted that the scale of justice should be in a balanced position and not tilted in someone’s favour.