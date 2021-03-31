Favourite Mirpuri 2.OD Car Burns to Ashes in Lakha Singa Moor After Accident

A car on way to Khari Sharif from Mirpur burns to ashes following an accident near Lakha Singha Morr.

2.0D all time favourite car of all Mirpuris, collided with a motorcycle, 4 passengers traveling in the car received injuries but no loss is reported.

Rescue teams reached on the accident spot and shifted the injured people to District headquarter hospital in Mirpur.

Last year two cousins were traveling on their motorbike when they collided with a Suzuki Van at Chooki Pehra area of Mirpur-Jatlan road.

Waseem son of Mohammed Hanif and Abu Bakar son of Mohammed Ramzan both cousin brothers who arrived from United Kingdom at their native home town in Badar Bains Village of Mirpur were pronounced dead on the scene.

As per eye witnesses

accident occurred due to over speeding when bother young men collided with the van coming from opposite side. Ar large number of local resident gathered on the accident spot.

Rescue teams were called but before they arrived, both young men were pronounced dead, the driver of van was also injured in the accident.

Police also arrived on the incident, dead bodies of both motorcycle riders and injured driver of the van were shifted to hospital. The next kin of the deceased was informed about the accident.

After hearing the sudden death of two young men, a large number of their family and friend arrive in hospital, everyone was upset on the the sudden death of their beloved ones.

Speed limit should be applied on this road along with no overtaking instruction could reduce the accidents. Authorities should take raft of measures to prevent the accidents on this road.