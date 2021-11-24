In a horrifying turn of events reported Tuesday, a man allegedly chained her daughter inside the house for choosing to marry a man of her choice and kept her captivated there until police reached the scene for rescue.

Father Chained Daughter for Marrying a man of Her Choice in Swat Pakistan

The victim girl said her father threatened to kill her after he shackled and confined her in the house, the Fatahpur police told ARY News.

The police said they have detained the man for meting out this crime

and inhumane treatment to her daughter and have released the girl.

Separately today from the law enforcement agencies, a drug peddler was arrested by Rangers and police personnel in a joint raid conducted in Karachi’s Saadi Town area.

Rangers and police officials conducted a joint raid on a tip-off in the Saadi Town area of the metropolis today. The security officials nabbed an accused drug peddler named Mir Zaman during the raid besides recovering arms and narcotics from his possession.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, Mir Zaman had been selling narcotics in Karachi after smuggling it from the Balochistan capital Quetta since 1998.