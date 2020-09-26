Hareem Shah a famous and well known Tak Tok star, who shoots Tik Tok videos with her friend Sandal Khattak, also another Tik Tok star in her own righ, have become internet sensations after their viral videos with influential political leaders, Holidays in Luxury Five Star Dubai Hotels, took the country by storm.

Father Broke into Tears Whose Daughter An “Islamic Scholar” Becomes Sensational Tik Tok Star

Both Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak gained fame filming different videos in important government offices, private aircraft, government buildings and other important private government places.

The two young girls shared that they started making videos on Tik Tok just for fun. Revealing about how they got access to such significant people of stature and power, Shah said, “I am a big Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter myself and have been affiliated with the party. This is how I got the unique opportunity to meet and make Tik Tok videos with PTI leaders.”

Hareem Shah’s father broke into tears

while tendering an apology to those who were offended and embarrassed due to his daughter’s controversial videos involving high-profile personalities.

In a video message Zarrar Hussain Shah said Hareem Shah is his daughter and her real name is Fiza Hussain. He said that he was at a loss of words while begging for forgiveness from those who were affected by the videos, including controversial clips and conversations of his daughter with politicians.

With tears in his eyes, Zarar said that he sent her daughter to a prestigious Islamic educational institute for her religious upbringing but to no avail.

“I sent her to the standard religious institute where she completed her education with good marks and became Aalma… I did everything I could do as a father, but she disappointed me.”

He added that he was very concerned about the national security of the country, suggesting that the videos had put the integrity of the nation at stake.

“I pray to Allah for guidance so that my daughter returns to being Fiza Hussain instead of Hareem Shah,” he added.