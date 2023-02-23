The father of two dual citizenship daughters who were murdered in the name of honour killing in Gujarat, has been arrested from Spain.

Father Arrested in Spain For Murder of Two Daughters Aneesa and Arooj

The Spanish police suspect that he might be involved in the murder of his daughters.

According to the details, the Spanish police arrested the father of two sisters with dual Pakistani and Spanish citizenship from the town of Terrasa, 30 km from Barcelona, the two girls Aneesa Abbas and Arooj Abbas were allegedly killed by family members in the name of honour.

AFP said that the arrested father of the murdered girls had been living in Terrasa with his family for the past several years. The police officials will question the arrested accused about the conspiracy to kill his daughters Anisa Abbas and Urooj.

According to the initial investigation, the deceased girls, 21-year-old Urooj and 24-year-old Anisa Abbas, were active in ending forced marriages, but both sisters were strangled to death in Gujarat on May 20 last year.

According to the investigation, the two sisters were shot after strangulation. The police

termed the killing of the two women as an act of honor killing, following which six members of the family were detained.

Among the arrested persons, the brother and uncle of the deceased women were made the main accused. The Gujarat Police said that the husbands of the two sisters were also their cousins, who were pressurizing them to migrate to Spain. The girls were brought to Pakistan by lying.

In this regard, the Spanish media said that the family invited the girls to Pakistan by fabricating a false story about the illness of their mother who arrived in Pakistan several months ago. The family members were going to kill the mother along with the girls.

However, the girls’ mother was saved from being killed by the police who arrived in Spain and accused one of her sons of being involved in the murder plot.

It is alleged Aneesa and Arooj were killed when they refused to help. Both women wanted to divorce their husbands, who were also their cousins, so that they could remarry in Spain. The Human Rights Commission says that more than 470 women were killed in the name of honor in Pakistan in 2021.