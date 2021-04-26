A landlord and his two sons were shot dead while his three other sons were injured by their cousins over a land dispute at Doburji Malhiyaan, Sialkot on Sunday.

Father and Two Sons Shot Dead Over Land Dispute in Sialkot, Pakistan

Local landlord Muhammad Asghar (55) and his two young sons Waqas (30)and Aurangzaib (22) were shot dead while slain landlord’s three other sons were injured seriously by their armed accused cousins over an old land dispute in Doburji Malhiyaan-Sialkot on Sunday.

Muhammad Asghar of village Sadra Badra Sialkot was sitting there at their

house-cum-Dera when armed men stormed there and opened fire killing his and his son Aurangzaib on the spot.

His three other sons Afzal, Fahad and Waqas were injured seriously. Waqas died in hospital due to his critical injuries

Police said that the accused killers were the cousins of the slain persons and main reason behind this nasty incident of brutal murders of a family was an land dispute.

Rescue 1122 Sialkot shifted injured to the Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot uncritical condition besides shifting dead bodies there for autopsy. Sialkot Saddar police have registered a case against accused with no arrest,in this regard.