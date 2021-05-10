The police forces have arrested two suspects who allegedly subjected a woman to assault in a taxi in Islamabad when she was returning from office to home.

Father and Son Assaulted a Woman in a Taxi, Return form Office in Islamabad

The suspects were father and son who allegedly assaulted a woman in a taxi besides snatching her jewellery and mobile phone during the crime.

According to police, the officials of Sahala police station nabbed the suspects who belong to Rawalpindi.

It emerged that the suspects were also involved in various crimes including assault, dacoity, abduction and others. The police department commenced a thorough probe after arrested the accused.

Earlier a woman was assaulted by a man at gunpoint in the presence of her son on Monday in Rawalpindi. A taxi driver, identified as Iftikhar, was arrested in relation to the case in Attock, the Rawalpindi police confirmed on Tuesday.

The victim, in her FIR lodged with the Naseerabad police, stated that she took her son to a spiritual healer in Attock as he was not feeling well. She said she had hired a taxi to go to Attock and return home at

Naseerabad.

The police disclosed that the victim was on her way back to Rawalpindi. “She had booked a taxi to take her son to a pir (religious healer). On her way back, the suspect, identified as Iftikhar, assaulted her at gunpoint in front of her son,” the FIR stated.

The taxi driver stopped the vehicle at a deserted place and held her at gunpoint and assaulted her. As per investigation by police, the assailant assaulted the woman and snatched the son’s cell phone after thrashing him.

“The suspect threatened to kill her if she disclosed it to anybody. She alleged that the suspect beat her son and also snatched her mobile phone” the police continued.

Later the suspect dropped the woman and her son along a roadside in Chowki Hameeda area and sped off.

The victim was able to note the registration number of the vehicle and informed the police.

The Naseerabad police registered an FIR after the initial medical examination report.

According to the police, the perpetrator also threatened the woman that he would kill her son if she did not submit herself to him and/or complained against him thereafter.

Iftikhar was arrested after a special police team was formed by the Rawalpindi police.