Fashion Tycoon Mahmud Kamani’s “Boohoo” Linked to Money Laundering and VAT Fraud

Boohoo and Select have been linked to a group of companies based in Leicester’s garment manufacturing district that are involved with money laundering and VAT fraud, according to an investigation by BBC Radio 4.

While there was no suggestion the fashion chains knew about the frauds, a Radio 4 File on 4 investigation is reported to have found that some Leicester clothes suppliers were inflating prices and not paying VAT.

A civil court case involved a dispute between two heads of two clothing wholesalers has brought the activity to light.

Leicester-based company director Rostum Nagra was accused of effectively stealing a firm belonging to a business associate, transferring all the assets to his own company Rocco Fashion Ltd.

The broadcaster claimed evidence released in the case suggested a wholesaler accused of stealing an associate’s company had arranged for false invoices to be produced with a network of fake garment firms in Leicester.

The BBC claimed the wholesaler would send orders from Select Fashion to a supplier, paying them in cash and not putting it on the books.

He would then place a fake order at an inflated price with another shell company that would send back an invoice – adding a 20 per cent VAT charge which had never been paid.

The wholesaler would pay that bill, only for the cash to be handed back to him – with a pay-off to accomplices.

The wholesaler, the BBC claimed, would be left with a VAT receipt that

looked above board for Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the shell supplier company would often fold with its VAT liabilities unpaid.

The judge in the civil case concluded the wholesaler operated a “fraudulent scheme to launder cash for his own benefit” over a “prolonged period” and “very substantial amounts” of money were involved.

When confronted by the BBC he denied involvement in fraud.

Leicestershire Live approached Select Fashion for comment as did the BBC, who said there was no suggestion the company knew about the fraud within its supply chain.

The File on 4 programme also looked into two other companies mentioned in the case, suggesting one provided invoices to the wholesaler charging high prices for garments.

It said it was one of 14 other companies the judge noted “may have been involved in laundering cash”.

The BBC claimed that before it folded in 2017 it had a capacity to produce 30,000 garments a week – and its biggest customer was Boohoo, which it dealt with through another company.

Boohoo has already said it has tried to stop unauthorised subcontracting within its supply chain.

The BBC said the judge also concluded that another firm had entered into “cash laundering transactions” with the wholesaler.

Mahmud Kamani, the head of the Manchester based Kamani Family, is the billionaire behind Boohoo, which is the UK’s buzzy fast fashion clothing company that has achieved explosive growth in the past few years.

Mahmud set up Boohoo with cofounder and designer Carol Kane in 2006, with the idea of cutting out the middle man and selling directly to customers online.