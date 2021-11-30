The fashion brand, who landed itself into hot waters for hurting religious sentiments of the Sikh community with the company’s photoshoot in the premises of Gurdwara Kartarpur, has finally apologised.

Fashion brand apologises for photoshoot in Gurdwara Kartarpur

People belonging to the Sikh community have objected to a photoshoot of a Pakistani fashion brand in the premises of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, a holy place of the Sikh religion in the Punjab province. The community object that the Lahori model modeling in Kartarpur Sahib hurt their

religious sentiments.

As per the Urdu News, the fashion brand manat clothing has apologized for sharing the photos on social media. Ravinder Singh Rubin, a Sikh living in India, said in a tweet that “A woman from Lahore has hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs by modeling in the premises of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib for women’s clothing.”

He complained that the photos were later shared on social media. This photoshoot has been done by the Pakistani fashion brand ‘Mint Clothing’ and its purpose was to promote their brand’s sale on clothes up to 50 percent.