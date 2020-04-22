Faryal Slams Trolls for Shaming Her Outfit Ahead of Ramadan Says, ‘I’m Old Enough to Dress Myself’:

Faryal Makhdoom is delivered a defiant message to trolls who shamed her for an outfit she wore in the lead up to Ramadan that they claimed was ‘too revealing’.

She recently posted a picture of herself that became the subject of criticism, with some employing the use of swear words to express disdain for Makhdoom’s fashion choices.

The post immediately sparked a mixed response with users on the social media site. Some of Faryal’s fans rushed to praise her ensemble while others slammed her for showing ‘too much skin’ ahead of Ramadan, which begins on Thursday and runs until 23 May.

Many had deemed her clothing provocative and then talked about how it was especially wrong to wear it since Ramazan is just around the corner.

She captioned the image: ‘Raise your hand if you can’t wait for your kids to go back to school.

The American-Pakistani star was flooded with warm responses, as fans gushed: ‘Caption should be “Raise your hand if you’ve popped out 3 kids and look as hot as me”‘; ‘You look amazing, ignore the haters’; ‘Beaut’.

However one follower commented: ‘The most stupid girl I’ve ever seen in my life’, to which Faryal sarcastically responded: ‘geee thanks’.

Another vile troll penned a lengthy comment, claiming that Faryal should

be ‘ashamed’ as ‘in Islam a women needs hide her private area’.

They went on to state, ‘Ramadan is this week you’ll see she will come back with her dupatta (traditional clothing) on’.

Although Faryal did not respond directly to their comment, she took to her Stories to share a lengthy statement.

She penned: ‘I’m old enough to dress myself.. fine to leave opinions under my picture but to be using foul language and wishing ill upon me is simply disgusting.

‘Telling me Ramadam is around the corner then cursing out of me shows your character. If you don’t like my feed simply click unfollow and find someone else to bug, because I’m just going to BLOCK.

‘Leave me alone… there’s worse things going on in the world than commenting on my dressing. Go make use of your energy elsewhere – maybe in something positive.’

She added: ‘And those of you always having my back… I loveeee u. I’m not perfect… but Hey let me live. Just chill out x’