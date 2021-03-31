Amir Khan’s wife Faryal Makhdoom has been slammed for saying she tried to suffocate him in his sleep because of his snoring in their new BBC Three documentary, which premiered on Monday.

Faryal Slammed for ‘Suffocating Amir Khan In His Sleep for Snoring’

In the first episode of Meet The Khans, the influencer, 29, said the boxer’s nighttime snuffles made him sound like a gorilla, quipping: ‘I was trying to suffocate you so you stopped.

Mark Brooks, chairman of The ManKind Initiative – which helps male victims of domestic abuse – criticised the broadcaster for airing the remark as he claimed: ‘I doubt the BBC would’ve included it if the genders were reversed.’

In the episode, the model moaned about how the former light-welterweight world champion, 34, kept her awake at night.

While he drove her around in a £250,000 Rolls Royce Cullinan in Dubai, the mother-of-three admitted: ‘You were snoring like a gorilla last night.’

‘It’s really bad. You know when I’m tired’, the Bolton native – who shares Lamaisah,

six, Alayna, two, and 13-month-old Muhammad, with his long-term spouse – replied.

The social media star repeated: ‘You were snoring like a gorilla’, before the sportsman added: ‘You kept putting your hand over my face.’

Being playful about the what extent she took to minimise the noise, Faryal added: ‘I know, I was trying to suffocate you so you stopped.’

Charity worker Mark has since blasted her comments and the BBC’s decision to include the clip in the series, telling MailOnline: ‘It is clear the comment was said in jest, part of the couple’s ‘banter’ and not meant in a literal sense.

‘However, what is interesting is the editorial judgement of the BBC for including it in the programme.

‘So I very much doubt they would have done if the genders were reversed. That speaks a lot to how certain scenarios are somehow viewed as acceptable when they affect men but rightly not the other way round.

‘This difference creates additional barriers for men being helped and recognised when they need support.’