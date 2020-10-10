Wife of Boxer Amir Khan, Faryal Makdhoom who is in Pakistan and last she posted a picture with caption while wearing Pakistani attire, ‘Never Forget Your Roots’.

Faryal Sick of Religious Comments/Debate On Her Glamorous Pictures

It was then her fans started telling her about Pakistani roots, cultural and religious values.



Many of them commented on her way of dressing and started posted religious comments.

Now a religious debate is started on her Instagram handler, whenever she posts a picture, sick of these debate, Faryal wrote,



Seriously these religious comments/topics on my pictures need to stop. There’s religious forum to discuss religion–not my Instagram pictures, so please stay away.

Here are some of the religious comments on her pictures.

So why are you forgetting your routes then?? What you and all these Pakistani celebs and the people who follow them are isn’t the way of a Pakistani Muslim !

Sister ur

saying don’t forget ur roots but you are not covering yourself? You are not setting a good example to younger sisters and your make up and body modification is haram 🕌☪️ Quran (33:59) – “O Prophet! Tell your wives and your daughters and the women of the believers to draw their cloaks (veils) all over their bodies. That will be better, that they should be known so as not to be annoyed.”

Sister I didn’t mean to cause any controversy last time, all I’m just you to consider is potentially adapting your appearance to a more Islamic nature? Your make up, body modification and selection of attire is strictly again Islamic values: ☪️🕌 [Quran 7:26] “O children of Adam, we have provided you with garments to cover your bodies, as well as for luxury. But the best garment is the garment of righteousness. These are some of God’s signs, that they may take heed.”