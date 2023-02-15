Faryal Makhdoom defiantly shared a heavily filtered snap in the wake of criticism over her allegedly Photoshopped snaps.

Faryal Shares Heavily Filtered Snap After Accused of Posting ‘Photoshopped’ Pics

The wife of boxer Amir Khan took to Instagram on Thursday to share a selfie with pal Mannaza Raja where the ladies boasted impossibly smooth complexions and dazzling smiles.

Faryal, 31 – who has previously been called out for photoshopping photos of herself and is a regular target for online trolls. captioned the snap: ‘Bestiessss.’

It comes after the mother-of-three recently disabled comments on a photo that appeared may to have been filtered or edited.

In an Instagram photo last week, the influencer could be seen pouting in a metallic green jumpsuit with large bow and cinched waste – with no comments allowed.

Yet in an earlier picture from the same event with her husband, taken on the red carpet, it seemed the outfit was a slightly darker shade, her face appeared incredibly smooth and doll-like and her waist a little more defined.

The couple were pictured attended the re-opening of Ling Ling in Dubai, which tied in with lavish opening of the luxury resort Atlantis, attended by celebrities from around the globe.

It is not the first time Faryal has seemingly photoshopped herself.

In 2021, the model’s waist looked very distorted in the picture as she posed beside her son Muhammad, 14 months, on a swing in Dubai.

Wearing a tight black sleeveless top, her midriff looked tiny and had grey

blurred lines along the outline.

Her trousers also appeared to look crumpled and not in line with her hips and waist in the picture.

Her followers were quick to point out the blunder in the comments section, accusing her of editing her images.

One wrote: ‘Very nice pic….But we can clearly see the photoshop.’

Another said: ‘Why would you edit your waist like that’, as another stated: ‘Waist is definitely photoshopped, but you look great’.

A fourth said: ‘Forgot to photoshop your jeans luv, while a fifth commented saying: ‘Stop the editing girl you don’t need it’.

The former model has also hit back in the past at online trolls.

She wrote: ‘Uploaded a simple pic on my Instagram and the non-stop vicious comments have started. Like p**s off…’

The influencer continued: ‘Leave me the f**k alone.. jog on with ur sad life and stop obsessing over mine.

‘The energy you waste giving someone hate, putting them down. Using words like transgender, s**t, b***h.. haven’t your parents raised you well with that potty mouth!

‘The worst bit is that it’s the men that are the worst. LOL’ (sic).

The TV personality raises young daughters Lamaisah, eight, Alayna, four, and son Muhammad, two, with the Bolton based boxer, but has been repeatedly accused of overlooking her parental responsibilities while travelling the world.

However she insists the criticism levelled at her on social media, where she keeps followers regularly updated on her movements, is unjustified because she is a working mother.