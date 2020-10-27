Back in 2017, Faryal rowed with her in laws, over her revealing outfits. The sportsman’s family have criticised Faryal over her choice of outfits.

Faryal Sells Her Dresses Online, Once Criticized For Revealing Outfits By In-Laws

Back in 2017, Faryal rowed with her in laws, over her revealing outfits. The sportsman’s family have criticised Faryal over her choice of outfits.

The boxer’s relatives have previously spoken about their dislike of her revealing clothing and have demanded she change her “unacceptable” dress code. But Faryal did no bother and despite this continued to posting her picture on social media.

Amir Khan’s dad said: “Faryal was adopting a dress code which in the Islamic faith was not acceptable. I am a father to two daughters whom I have treated exactly the same way as I have treated Faryal.

“All this started with the issue of dressing. We kept asking Amir to tell her not to adopt such a dress code. And even if she had to wear such dresses, please don’t post it on social media.”

Now Faryal is selling her used

outfits online, “Hey guys! Follow me on Depop – Faryalmakhdoom .. I will be selling brand new designer collections. A % will go to Charity help me Support the Amir Khan Foundation.”

Two months ago, Amir Khan’s wife Faryal Makhdoom had taken to social media to sell the couple’s ‘bespoke’ luxury furniture as the pair swap their £1.2 million Greater Manchester mansion for a property in Berkshire.

Faryal encouraged fans to slide into her DMs in order to bid for her items which include everything from antique mirrors to wall lamps.

But she warned they are ‘high end’ and ‘bespoke’ and aren’t ‘cheap’ so only asked for genuine buyers and no time wasters.

The 50 plus items include crystal chandeliers, entrance hall bench, a table rug, feathery bird lamp and antique wall lamps.

She is also put her dining room table chairs, two living room side tables, antique mirrors, lamps and cushions for sale.

Faryal is even getting rid of her five-year-old daughter Lamaisah’s bedroom furniture including the bed and study table. It comes as the couple are moving out of the former light-welterweight world champion’s home town of Bolton.