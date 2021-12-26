Amir Khan’s wife Faryal Makhdoom appeared to suffer a major Photoshop fail in a new snap uploaded to her Instagram.

Faryal Makhdoom’s ‘Photoshop Blunder’ Pointed Out By Fans In Latest Picture

The 29-year-old model’s waist looked very distorted in the picture as she posed beside her son Muhammad, on a swing in Dubai.

Wearing a tight black sleeveless top, her midriff looked tiny and had grey blurred lines along the outline.

Her followers were quick to point out the blunder in the comments section, accusing her of editing her images.

One wrote: ‘Very nice pic….But we can clearly see the photoshop.’

Another said: ‘Why would you edit your waist like that’, as another stated: ‘Waist is definitely photoshopped, but

you look great’.

A fourth said: ‘Forgot to photoshop your jeans luv, while a fifth commented saying: ‘Stop the editing girl you don’t need it’.

The model, who shares three children with Amir, spoke about the nasty comments she has to deal with in a scene from Meet The Khans – the new BBC Three fly-on-the-wall about the family.

Faryal revealed: ‘You look at celebrities and you think ‘oh she’s got everything, she’s got a famous husband, children, money…’

‘There is that jealousy and envy which comes with it. But I’ve been through so much s**t you have no reason to be jealous. You have to be a really bad person to be miserable and mean towards someone to put that person down. It shows your character.’