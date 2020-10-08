Boxer Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom who are in Pakistan now a days following their Dubai visit.

Faryal Makhdoom’s Fans Curious to Know About Her Tiny Handbag

Wife of Boxer Amir Khan, Faryal Makdhoom, put her picture along with her husband where both wearing Pakistani attire, Faryal Captioned, Never forget your roots.



In the picture Faryal is having a tiny handbag which fans are curious to know what she puts in it.

I wonder what did she put in that tiny bag???

Hey You have tiny handbags what can u actually fit i them

what handbag is that?

Such a cute purse

Baji itny se bag mai rkhti kiya ho gi lgta h choti beti ka purse ghlti se le i ho

One wrote, this is high end fashion stuff.. you can’t understand. Only people with high fashion sense can see the brand and fashion.



Faryal was baldy trolled for her caption in the picture, Never forget your roots.



It was then Fans started reminding her about the roots, under comments sections.

So why are you forgetting your routes then?? What you and all these Pakistani celebs and the people who follow them are isn’t the way of a Pakistani Muslim !

never ever forget your roots…100%….when you come to London…I would love to do your nails…everything is disposable…what I do is unbelievable…I can make your nails smile….xx

I think we need to remind you of this under everyone of your pics ! so why are you forgetting your roots then?? What you and all these Pakistani celebs and the people who follow them are isn’t the way of a Pakistani Muslim !