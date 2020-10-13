Boxing star Amir Khan and his wife are harnessing his star power to speak out against child domestic abuse.

Faryal Makhdoom Using Star Power to Fight Child Abuse in Pakistan

In Islamabad, British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom met the family of Zohra Shah — a young domestic worker tortured and killed by her employers in June.

“It was important for Faryal and I to see justice served. We didn’t want the family to feel pressured to accept an out-of-court financial settlement, which often happens in Pakistan. Fortunately, the family wants justice for Zohra as much as us, and their commitment to our cause is hugely important,” Amir said.

The boxer and his wife, a social media influencer, have been supporting the family since, covering their basic living costs and guiding them towards earning a sustainable income.

Amir and Faryal met Zohra’s family including her grandparents Fazal Shah and Kaneez Bibi, her mother, Samina Bibi and her paternal uncle Tariq Shah

who filled in for Zohra’s father.

Amir Khan invited Zohra’s family to be guests of honour at Pakistan’s biggest boxing event by Amir Khan Academy to put a spotlight on child abuse protection. “I hope their attendance raises awareness around the case and reminds those in positions of power that they can make a difference,” the boxer said in a statement.

Eight-year-old Zohra Shah was an unpaid domestic worker, employed at the household of a couple in Rawalpindi. Her parents sent her to the city with her aunt for the sake of better life and education. The aunt reportedly made her work for the couple who abused, tortured, and eventually killed her for freeing expensive birds from a cage.

Amir Khan and Faryal stepped up to launch Zohra Shah Child Protection Fund in her memory and to protect countless innocent children from human rights violations across Pakistan.

The fund, which is directly supporting Zohra’s parents and four siblings, is focused on a four-pronged approach to combating child abuse and child domestic exploitation by: