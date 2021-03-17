Faryal Makhdoom has been criticised and accused of being homophobic after calling a fan a lesbian and seemingly using the word in a negative fashion.

Faryal Makhdoom Slammed for Accusing Fan of Being a ‘Lesbo’ Asks for Bikini Pic

Model Faryal, 29, had posted a picture of herself dressed modestly in a lilac satin ensemble which was floor-length and had a matching head scarf.

She had captioned the image with the words: ‘Thank you God for blessing me much more than I deserve @kiyahabayas #AD.’

Another woman then wrote in the comments: ‘What’s next, bikini?’ alongside a bikini emoji.

Faryal wrote in the comments. ‘Lesbian’ – she has not deleted the post.

One follower was unimpressed and wrote: WTF? Are you homophobic?’

Yet others were less keen to be negative towards her, writing: ‘All she said was lesbian. A word. A complete exaggeration.’

And: ‘Post been up 11 mins and already negative comments from people.

‘How about you just unfollow her if it triggers you that much. Does it pay your rent or feed your soul

to be bad mind on her post.’ [sic].

Another wrote: ‘She can say what she wants. Get over her and get off her page you bunch of toddlers.’

Others were simply keen to praise Faryal for her beauty in the comments and wrote: ‘You’re beautiful Masha Allah! Don’t ever let anyone judge you.’

‘Ignore the hate comments you look amazing in this attire.’

Some felt as though Faryal should decide on dressing modestly or having ‘her body on show’ and stick to it, even though the decision should be hers.

They wrote: ‘I don’t agree with all the hate, but do agree that it’s kinda conflicting.

‘MashAllah u always look beautiful with scarf n Asian clothes more than naked i swear I wanna see u always like this looking beautiful.’ [sic].

‘One day body on show, the next day full abayah. I think hijab and this style of religious attire should be a dedication or not at all. But, u look stunning x.’

The latest post comes after Faryal labelled the UK government a ‘dictatorship’ over its new travel restrictions for those travelling to and from Dubai.