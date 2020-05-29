Faryal Makhdoom Shares Her ‘Painful’ Experience on Uzma Khan’s Affair With Successful Married Man

Actress Uzma Khan’s scandal surfaced on the internet in past few days for having affair with a successful married man and father of one child name Usman Malik.

Since after the video statement of Usman Malik’s wife Amna Malik emerged the debate has started once again. Many Pakistani celebrities are still standing with Uzman Khan as she was tortured inside her own house.

While after video of Amna Malik who claimed it was her husband’s other house where both glamoured sisters (Uzma and Huma) were staying. She further said she had given millions of rupees to her husband Usman Mlaik, which he was actually spending on lavish life style of actress and her sister.

After Amna Malik’s video statement, many of women especially married women are standing by Amna Malik, they have blamed actress for having affair with a married man and wrecking the life of married couple.

Faryal Makhdoom, who was alleged by her husband Boxer Amir Khan for having affair with a fellow boxer and on other side her husband Boxer Amir Khan whose scandals with other model girls appeared in past, tell her own experience.

She wrote,

I despise the culture which time and time again, sees young Pakistani models and actresses pursue secret sham marriages and affairs with successful married men. They simply don’t care about the pain they cause.

It is equally disturbing and unacceptable to bully, harass, and assault a woman in her own home, a place where no person should EVER have to feel unsafe.

Despite all the painful accusations sold about my husband in the past, targeting those awful women never entered my mind. The only person you can ever expect loyalty

from is your partner. No one else matters.

It also upsets me that these stories are always sensationalised because of the names attached to them. You think you know how people feel, but you don’t.

-Faryal Makhdoom

Amir Khan was accused of cheated on his wife just 17 days after he became a father for the second time, with Sophia Hammani, 24, after meeting him in a nightclub. Later she discovered of the truth that Amir was still married to Faryal after returning to her own flat.

Sophia stated that betrayed Faryal texted her after discovering her mobile number on Amir’s phone. “When Faryal got in touch, I was terrified as by then I’d read all about Amir and I thought she would be furious with me. But as the conversation went, it was a sisterly chat,” Sophia said. “That must be every wife’s nightmare. That poor woman,” she added.

Amir Khan was also accused of having an affair with Pakistani model Alyzeh Gabol despite claiming to have reconciled with pregnant wife’

Amir Khan visited Pakistan to see Alyzeh Gabol on at least four occasions, and they have also met up at least once in Dubai.

Khan said : “Me and Alyzeh met weeks after me and Faryal decided to leave each other. People are saying the reason I left Faryal was for her, but it’s not true. I respect Alyzeh and I think it’s best to keep her out of this drama.”